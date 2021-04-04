Lisa Mayfield

April 11, 1965 - March 31, 2021
Beloit, WI - Lisa M. Mayfield, 55, of Beloit, WI., passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Mercy Hospital after battling cancer for 17 years with a positive attitude.
She was born on April 11, 1965 in Janesville, WI., the daughter of Wayne and Yvonne (Hartley) Mayfield. Lisa was a 1983 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She continued her education at Concordia University, where she earned a Master's degree in Health Care Administration.
Lisa was formerly employed by Blue Cross Blue Shield. She enjoyed gambling, and was known as the "Luckiest Woman Ever" because she always won. Lisa also enjoyed going camping, going on girls' trips with her mother and sister, and listening to Saturday at the 70's. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, specifically going to all of her grandchildren's events. She was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan, who was known for screaming at the T.V. (only Packer fans understand this.) Lisa was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Stacey (Matthew) Grover of Beloit, WI.; son, Tyler Mayfield of Beloit, WI.; three granddaughters, Bre'elle, Arionna and Courtnie; her mother, Yvonne Mayfield of Beloit, WI.; brothers, Steve (Liz) Mayfield of Beloit, WI., Brian (Debbie) Mayfield of Holman, WI., and Bradley Mayfield of Beloit, WI.; sister, Barbara (Curt) Terry of Janesville, WI.; like a daughter, Meg (Hank) Kinsey; like grandchildren, Hank Jr. and Hazel; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lisa was predeceased by her father and two brothers, Michael and Craig.
Visitation of Remembrance for Lisa will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday, April 7, 2021 in the funeral home. A Funeral Service for Lisa will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family.
