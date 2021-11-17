Linda Pankonien

Beloit, WI - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Linda Joy Pankonien, a shining and gentle soul. After 70 years in the world, Linda transitioned to the next on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 in the early hours of the morning; surrounded by family, pets, and the music she loved.
For those who knew Linda, she was a beacon of inspiration. She was a loving daughter, caring sister, devoted mother, and proud grandmother. She was a pillar of strength and support to those around her and a ray of smiling sunshine who brightened every day. She radiated her love of nature and creativity upon us all. Her compassion was limitless. Linda was always there with a shoulder to cry on, a word of encouragement, or a laugh to share. She saw it as her personal duty to help anyone she could. Over the past twenty years, she had adopted six dogs from rescue shelters and gave them a home full of warmth and kindness. Linda spent the majority of that time in her gardens; always with an animal companion by her side. The flowers that bloomed were the purest expression of her tenderness and joy. She will be dearly missed by her family, neighbors, and the fortunate people that called her a friend. Truly, the world is dimmer without her.
We would like to express our appreciation to Beloit Hospice for helping us make her final days as comfortable as possible. We would also like to give special thanks to the many visitors she had in those days and the stories they shared; and to Terry Korsky, her close friend who she would have been lost without, a very special find in her later years.
A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Her final resting place will be at the lake where Linda enjoyed vacationing with her friends; human and canine. In lieu of flowers or other gifts of condolences, we ask that you make a donation to the Alberts Dog Lounge; a 100% volunteer run, foster based dog rescue, providing compassionate care to senior, special needs, and hospice dogs. Spread the goodness that she always did. She will live on in all of our hearts.
"Every morning, our first thought should be a wish to devote the day to the good of all living beings."