April 25, 1936 - July 10, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Linda Lou Ryan, 84, of Beloit, WI, died on Friday, July 10, 2020 in Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville, WI. She was born on April 25, 1936 in Dodgeville, WI, the daughter of Frank and Mae (Martin) Cerutti. Linda was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She married Thomas W. Ryan on June 30, 1956 in St. Thomas Catholic Church. He predeceased her on December 15, 2009. Linda took great pride in raising their three daughters along with watching her grandchildren. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church, Beloit, WI. Linda loved sewing, cooking, watching CNN and old movies.
Survivors include her three daughters: Kathryn Vivian, Carrie (Andy Clark) Ryan and Karla Goodyear all of Beloit, WI; grandchildren: Trisha (Davis) Foy, Brentan (Becky) Vivian, Lee and Tayler Goodyear; great grandchildren: Ryan, Reggie, and Brooklyn Foy, Nola Vivian and soon to be Warren Vivian; brothers, Larry Cerutti and Frank Cerutti Jr.; sister, Judy Schneider; numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Carlos Cerutti.
Private services for Linda's family will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Social distancing and face mask are required. A memorial will be established in her name at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family and a live streaming of the service can be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch.com.
