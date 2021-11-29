May 31, 1959 - November 28, 2021
North Liberty, IA - Linda Lou Arends Davis (Lindy) lost her 19 plus year battle with cancer on Sunday November 28, 2021. Linda was born in Story City, IA on May 31, 1959. She was raised in Stanhope and on a farm just outside of Jewel, IA. She graduated from South Hamilton High School in 1977 and went to work at Iowa State University. She met her husband Randy Davis in the fall of 1981 and started dating in the spring of 1982. They were married on January 1, 1983, at the United Methodist Church in Napier, IA. Linda and Randy have two daughters, Felicia Marie Davis of Murfreesboro, TN born March 3, 1989, and Tonya Jean Davis of North Liberty, IA born July 11, 1991.
Linda was an avid gardener and loved her flower beds. She would spend time with her husband Randy tending them and making sure they looked perfect, many times getting compliments from their neighbors about all the beautiful flowers. Linda also was an avid fan of fur, and because the family moved so many times, cats were her choice of pets. She was adopted by 10 different cats during her marriage, with all of them having a special place in her heart.
Anyone who met Linda knew what a true friend was. She always had a smile on her face no matter what was going on in her life. She always had time for others in her life and never complained about her own issues. She used her positive attitude as her weapon in her battle with cancer. One quote sums her up perfectly. When she was in a meeting with a social worker, her husband, and oldest daughter after it was determined she needed to enter hospice care, the social worker told her it was OK to be mad or angry. Linda looked her straight in the eye and said why would I be mad, I got 19 more years than the doctors said I would. That was my wife, always looking on the bright side of things. I will miss her more than it is possible to say.
Linda was proceeded in death by her parents, Mary and Merlin and her two sisters, Sue and Sandy. Linda leaves behind her husband Randy of North Liberty, IA, her daughter Felicia and her significant other Daryl Hickman, Jr. of Murfreesboro, TN, and her daughter Tonya of North Liberty, IA, her brother Bill Arends and his wife Harriet, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 1 at Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care 414 Lincoln Way, Ames, Iowa 50010 from 4 -7:00 p.m. with a funeral service held on Thursday, December 2, at Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care at 1:00 p.m. with a burial to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Luther, Iowa.
