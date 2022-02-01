Linda L. (Vicars) Schut

May 3, 1948 - January 30, 2022
Clinton, WI - Linda Lee (Vicars) Schut was born on May 3rd, 1948. She was the daughter of Bob & Beverly (Korth) Vicars of Clinton. She died and joined her heavenly Father on January 30, 2022 after battling cancer for 5 years. Linda graduated from Clinton High School in 1966. She attended U-Rock for two years and went to U.W. Madison for one year. The summer of 1969 she married Bob Schut, and transferred to Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. She taught kindergarten for the 1970-1971 school year in Orange City.
The early years of their marriage brought them to several states as Bob pursued his seminary training. They moved to New Brunswick, New Jersey in 1971, where Linda taught 3rd grade. 1972 brought them to the Omaha Indian Reservation in Macy Nebraska, where they did ministry for 26 months. In 1974 they moved to Holland, Michigan where she taught 1st grade as well as kindergarten.
God's ministry led them to Colton, South Dakota in 1978 where they served a small rural congregation for six years. In 1984 they moved to Mescalero, New Mexico doing ministry at the Mescalero Apache Reformed Church for 29 years, until Bob retired in 2013 when they moved back to Clinton.
Linda's love for children caused her to reach out to children who needed homes. In 1973 they adopted their first daughter, 5-day old Patrisha. In 1980, 7-year-old Melinda, joined their family. In 1981, Linda gave birth to Robert John. Gary, age 7, and Jon, age 3, joined their family in 1982. Kari, their half-sister, became a part of the family in 1983.
She had a deep passion for children and loved to share Bible stories and Christian songs. She became known for using and teaching sign language for the songs to the children. She also loved to help people understand the Bible and God's purpose for their lives. For five years she taught a Beth Moore Bible study in Clinton with women from more than 6 churches.
Linda is preceded in death by her brother John Vicars, and by her parents, Bob and Bev Vicars. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Bob, sister, Teresa (Kevin Bergholz) Vicars, niece Rachel (Scott) Dampier, and aunt, Judy Korth. She is also survived by her children; Melinda Villanueva of Clinton, Kari (Preston) Bulloch of Clinton; Patrisha Charley of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Gary Schut of Roswell, New Mexico; Jonathan Schut of Sterling, Colorado; and Robbie (Carolyn) Schut of Tucson, Arizona. There are 21 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
The "Celebration of God's Goodness and Grace" in her life will be at The Emmanuel Community Church of Clinton, Wisconsin on February 7, 2022. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 5:45 p.m. in the church basement. The service will begin at 6:00 p.m. with refreshments served following the service. We encourage children to come to the service and participate in the Children's Message. For friends and relatives from other states, the service will be carried live on You Tube, at eccclinton.org
The family respectfully requests no flowers or plants. We ask that you would simply come and share with the family in our Celebration. A portion of any memorial money will be given to support the Clinton Vacation Bible School program, and the Clinton Community Outreach Program (Food Bank).
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton 362-2000