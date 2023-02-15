Linda L. (Kuehne) Madison
January 19, 1949 - February 13, 2023 Beloit, WI - Linda Lee (Kuehne) Madison, age 74, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2023 at Our House Memory Care in the Wisconsin Dells. She was born in Janesville, WI on January 19, 1949; the daughter of Allen and Nancy (Hollibush) Kuehne. Linda graduated from Craig High School in Janesville, class of 1967. After graduation she attended the University of Wisconsin Rock County Center where she attained the status of a Dean's Honors Student. Linda married Edmund A. Madison Jr. on July 30, 1966; and they were blessed with two sons: Edmund A. Madison III and Michael Wayne Madison. Linda worked with her husband and was the Vice President of City Glass Company for 42 years and the Vice President of Maxi Products Company for 23 years, retiring in 2014. Linda was a member of the Beloit Life Center and served in the Altar Ministry with her husband.

The phrase most commonly used to describe Linda is "she was my favorite". Whether it be friend or family, if you were lucky enough to have Linda in your life, she was probably your favorite. Linda was a proud and loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandma, aunt and friend. Much like her beloved Grandma Hollibush, Linda was never one to judge or have unkind words for anyone.

