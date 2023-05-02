January 11, 1947 - April 25, 2023 Beloit, WI - Linda L. Daniels, 76, of Beloit passed away April 25, 2023 at home. Born January 11, 1947, in Beloit, the daughter of Delbert and Elizabeth (Meuret) Love; she was the youngest of six children. Linda graduated from Hononegah High School in 1967. Linda married Donald L. Daniels in Roscoe on September 2, 1967. She worked at Walgreens for 39 years. She used to be active in league bowling and adored her Black Labs. Linda enjoyed visiting their Central Wisconsin cabin and going snowmobiling. She also liked spending time with her family and friends.
Survived by her husband, Don; daughter, Brenda Daniels; brother, Russell Love and sisters, Irene Ainsworth and Kathy Poole and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Marie Hood and Virginia Trimble, sisters-in-law, Elaine Love and Linda Love, brothers-in-law, Hugh Swinney, Leroy Ainsworth, George Poole and Don Hood and other family members. The Daniels Family would like to give a special thank you to Beloit Regional Hospice for their compassionate care.
Memorial visitation will from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Rosman Funeral Home. To extend online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Daniels as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.