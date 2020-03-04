December 7, 1944 - March 2, 2020
South Beloit, IL -- Linda Kay (Partridge) Blanco-Melchor, 75, of South Beloit, IL, died on Monday, March 2, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center, Rockford, IL. She was born on December 7, 1944 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Walter Partridge and Myra Holman. Linda was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. Linda was employed by Warner Electric for over 30 years, retiring in 2004. She enjoyed dancing, quilting, was very involved in Missionettes and most recently Sunday School.
Survivors include her children: Debbie Wittwer of Janesville, WI, Duane (Jessica) Wittwer of Beloit, WI, David Wittwer of South Beloit, IL, and Donald (Melissa) Wittwer of Janesville, WI; grandchildren: Steven, Samantha, Coreen, Addyson, Klaudia, and Maranda Wittwer, Heather Baker, Chelsea Henthorn, Emma Edwards, and Summer Mills; great grandchildren: A.J., Zachary, Jay'lon, Rosalie, Adalea, Wyatt, and Sophie. She was predeceased by her father, Walter Partridge and mother, Myra Partridge.
A Funeral Service for Linda will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Reverend Lucy Wynard officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to St. Paul Lutheran Church Food Pantry, 617 St. Lawrence Ave., Beloit, WI. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
