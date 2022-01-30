Beloit, WI - Linda Jean Schuenke (nee Misner), 81, earned her angel wings, lifted up with love by her children and grandchildren, on Friday, January 21, 2022.
Linda was born on January 20, 1941, in Beloit, Wisconsin. Daughter to Vernon and Ruby (nee Burton) Misner, Linda was a beloved mother, grandmother and sister who dedicated her life to family and hard work. Those who knew Linda will remember her entrepreneurial spirit as she owned several direct sales and brick and mortar businesses including Alias Smith and Jones Restaurant and This N That Antiques in downtown Beloit. She loved playing bingo and card games. More than anything, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, teaching them about life and helping each of them along their way.
Linda is survived by her children Allen (Jackie) Turner, Joni Hardin and Sara Gorrell, siblings Marlin (Donna), Daniel (Mary Jane), Sandra Hanaman and Vernon "Bud." She is further survived by her grandchildren, the lights of her life, Heather (Bobby) Chojnacki, Amber (Bill) Hawkinson, Jennifer Hardin, Justin (Beni) Turner, Angela (Jamison) Blizard, Meri Turner, Jessica (Brian) Hardin, Andrew Gochanour, Maggie (Jack) Hinsey, Aimee (Lucas) Winker, April (Kody) Paffel, Erica (Sam) Turner, Caitlin Hardin, Abby (Brandon) Paffel and Andrea (Arron) Pratt. Granny cherished her great-grandchildren Taylor, Trinity, Selena, Dayton, Kaiden, Kaydynce, Lux, Leila, Autumn, Ella, Colton, Montana, Camdon, Tallen, Adalynn, Corynn, Easton, Noah, Ellianna, CarLeigh, Amelia, Harper, CaeLeanah, Lucy, Elijah, Cambrie, CJ, Aries, Rinlee, Carson and Penelope.
She was predeceased by her parents, sister Nancy, brother William, husband Robert, brother-in-law Kenneth, sister-in-law Alice, sons-in-law, Terry and Daniel, and great-granddaughter Kaylyn.
All our lives she taught us about our angels. How lucky we are that she is now one of them.
A Memorial Service for Linda will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI with Pastor David Meding officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home.