June 22, 1942 - April 17, 2021Park City, UT - Linda Jensen, 78 of Park City, Utah, passed away on Saturday, April 17th, 2021 at the Huntsman Cancer lnstitute, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born on June 22nd, 1942 in Beloit, WI, the second daughter to Edward "Bud' Jensen and Maxine Ghinazzi Jensen.
Linda lived several years in various places. She lived in California and many years in the Midwest. Her favorite places to reside were Madison, WI, and Little River, South Carolina, and finally Park City, Utah. She enjoyed many years with her family traveling to different places. She was the first to travel back to Italy. She loved her vacations to Europe and Italy. She fulfilled a dream to travel 200 miles north of the Arctic Circle, to see her dad's family in Norway. She was a proud Democrat. She loved Park City life.
She spent the last five years of her retirement working her final career with John and Roberto at Nick's Greek Cafe, in Park City, Utah. She had many awesome January's with Sundance Film Festival. She was a stickler for detail, and was always thinking of new entrepreneurial ideas.
We will never forget her quick wit and great advice. She always had an honest take on any situation. She never missed a detail in the room. She was a star maker of her children and friends. She had ideas, and incredible insight and style. TJ Maxx will miss her and so will her favorite Christian Center for antiques.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Andrea Larson Ripley (Lance); and son, John Larson. She is also survived by her grandsons, Trevor and Andrew Ripley; sisters: Anita Jordan, Kay Rockers (Ronald) Diana Peters (Earl); and their sons and daughters; and her companion, Juan Roberto Sanchez.
We will be celebrating her life in a private celebration on her birthday.