July 31, 1960 - November 2, 2020
Beloit, WI - Linda J. Kolden, 60, of Beloit, WI, died Monday, November 2, 2020 in her home.
She was born July 31, 1960 in Newport, Rhode Island, the daughter of Roger and Patricia (Jaeger) Baker. Linda was a 1978 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School.
Linda was employed by ABC Supply as the Director of Risk Management for 30+ years. Over those 30 years she became a friend, advisor, could be counted on for good advice, had a strong opinion, and many looked forward to getting her perspective on many challenges they faced. Linda was a proud grandma and loved traveling to Hawaii. She had a passion for flowers and it was an everyday therapy for her to care for them. Linda was a huge sports fanatic and was a Chicago Cubs, Wisconsin Badger, Milwaukee Bucks and Green Bay Packer fan.
Survivors include her longtime companion of 24 years, Perry Larson of Beloit, WI; her parents, Roger and Patricia Baker of Beloit, WI; children, Traci (Steve Malmstrom) Kolden of Beloit, WI, Matt (Chasity) Kolden of Georgia, Kristina (Neil) Fischer of Beloit, WI, Derek (Brittany) Larson and Drew Larson both of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Evan Kolden, Kyli Malmstrom, Owen Kolden, Sydney Andrews, Caiden Malmstrom, Lucy Kolden, Maddux Larson, Bryce Fischer, Henry Larson and Oakley Larson; sisters, Joni (Ron) Tearney of Jackson, WI, and Kari (Eric) Kurland of Scottsdale, AZ; brother, Douglas (Shelley) Baker of Rockton, IL; mother-in-law, Slyvia Larson; brother-in-law, Rick (Susan) Larson and Tom (Julie) Larson; sister-in-law, Shelley (Dan) Carney; aunts and uncles, Claudette (Bob) Roden, Joan Jaeger, Renee (Tom) Melde, Gary (Donna) Jaeger and Donna Brueggeman; several nieces, nephews, numerous cousins, other relatives and numerous friends.
She was predeceased by her father-in-law, Edward Larson; uncle, Terry Jaeger; aunt, Alayne Collin; and her black lab, Pistol.
Funeral Service for Linda will be at 10:30 a.m. November 7, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Lucy Wynard officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Visitation will also be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in her name to the Stateline Boys and Girls Club.
