December 8, 1950 - March 13, 2023 Beloit, WI - Linda Griesman Christopherson, 72, of Beloit, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born on December 8, 1950 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Kenneth and Ellen (Boss) Griesman. Linda was a 1969 honors graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She later graduated with honors from the University of Wisconsin Superior receiving her Bachelors Degree. Linda married Gerald "Jerry" Christopherson in 1969. He predeceased her in 1998.
Linda was formerly a Substitute Teacher for the School District of Beloit, and a Journalist who wrote many articles for The Chronicle. She retired from Blackhawk Technical College as an Instructor. Linda was a member of the MENSA Society. She enjoyed traveling, creative writing, poetry, reading, science, politics, cooking, and many social causes. She cherished spending time with her family and grandson, Tanner. Linda loved her dogs, cats, outdoor critters, and her pet raccoon, Tanuki.
Survivors include her children, Thomas (Jennifer) Christopherson and Eric (Brian Latham) Christopherson both of Beloit, WI; grandson, Tanner Christopherson; sister, Kristine "Kris" Drevdahl of Beloit, WI; nieces and nephews, Noelle (Jeff Thorson) Griesman of Clinton, WI, Marie (Geoffrey) Gould of Madison, WI, Amy Drevdahl of Beloit, WI, and Marine Staff Sergeant Dillon Drevdahl stationed in VA; great nieces and nephews, Mason and Presley; her dog, Quinn and cats, Morrie and Cosmo.
Linda was predeceased by her parents; sister, Sharon Kitzman; and aunts and uncles.
A Memorial Visitation for Linda will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.