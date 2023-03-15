Linda (Griesman) Christopherson

December 8, 1950 - March 13, 2023 Beloit, WI - Linda Griesman Christopherson, 72, of Beloit, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.

She was born on December 8, 1950 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Kenneth and Ellen (Boss) Griesman. Linda was a 1969 honors graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She later graduated with honors from the University of Wisconsin Superior receiving her Bachelors Degree. Linda married Gerald "Jerry" Christopherson in 1969. He predeceased her in 1998.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Christopherson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

