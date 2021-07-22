April 8, 1954 - July 17, 2021
Rockton, IL - Linda Gabel-Vaughan, 67, of Rockton, Illinois passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021 in her home surrounded by her family and her faithful dog Sadie. She was born on April 8, 1954 in Beloit, WI the daughter of Louis and Charlotte Gabel.
Linda married Joe Vaughan on April 1, 2000 at the Church by The Side of The Road in Rockton, IL.
Linda enjoyed nature, loved gardening and even more so enjoyed cultivating and growing plants. She had a passion for bird watching, especially cardinals. Her favorite days were spent riding in the coupe and honking the AOOOGAH horn. Her favorite nights were spent watching the sun set from home. She loved entertaining family and friends for fish fry's and making biscuits and gravy. Some of her fondest memories were of spending time boating with her family throughout her life.
The light she carried in her infectious smile will be missed by many.
Survived by her husband Joe Vaughan; son Sean Swanson (Carrie Swanson); daughters Angie Wilson (Steve Wilson) and Katie Vaughan; grandchildren Devin Wilson, Kira Wilson, Miah Higgins, Christian Higgins, Chloe Baxter, and Hailey Lood; brothers Joe Gabel (Linda Baney Bertrand Gabel) and Thomas Gabel; sister Christine Gabel (Tim Brophy).
Preceded in death by her parents Louis and Charlotte Gabel and brothers Louis and Bruce Gabel.
A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date.
GO BEARS GO!