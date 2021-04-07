December 27, 1959 - March 28, 2021
Seminole, FL - Linda Fay Listenbee, 61 of Seminole, FL passed away on Sunday March 28, 2021 at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, FL after a short battle with breast cancer.
She was born December 27, 1959 to Mary & Willard Listenbee in Beloit, WI and had been previously married to Michael Yarbrough. To that union, two children were born (Latia & Michael II).
Linda graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1978. She was employed by Anthem Inc in Tampa, FL where she was loved and adored.
She leaves to cherish her memories, a daughter: Latia Yarbrough of Beloit, WI and son Michael Yarbrough of Seminole, FL, grandchildren Hakeem, Ariyonna, Jamilah, Trez, Adi and Taylor. In addition, she leaves her sister Dorothy (Charles) Evans of Beloit, WI. Her four brothers include: Terry (Felicia) of DeSoto, TX; Joseph Listenbee, Sr.(Debbie), of Grand Prairie, TX; Ulton (Malinda) of Madison, AL, and Michael (Kari) of Beloit, WI, and a host of nieces, nephews, two aunts, other relatives, friends and best friend Jan Green.
Linda was preceded in death by her mother, Mary, her father Willard and her brother Dennis.
The family would like to thank Lawson Funeral Home of St. Petersburg, FL for the care they provided.
Per Linda's request, no formal funeral services will be held, but a memorial service in her memory.