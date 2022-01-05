March 6, 1951 - December 30, 2021
Janesville, WI - Linda F. (Pounds) Allston passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 30, 2021 in Janesville, Wisconsin after a long illness.
Linda was born on March 6, 1951 in Shannon, Mississippi to M. C. and Ester Lee Pounds. Linda accepted Christ at a very early age and was baptized at New Zion Baptist Church.
Linda graduated from South Beloit High School in South Beloit, Illinois in 1969. She attended Northern Illinois University in Dekalb, Illinois majoring in Home Economics. Linda was a member of the founding line of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Eta Delta Chapter in 1971 at Northern Illinois University. The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of this sorority's chapter.
Linda was employed by Freeman Shoes in Beloit, Wisconsin, Fife and Drum Dekalb, Illinois, Vogue Fashions in Elgin, Illinois, Vitner's in Loves Park, Illinois and Frito-Lay in Beloit, Wisconsin. Linda was a creative individual and designed and sold fashion clothing under the "Imagination By Pounds" label. She loved to crochet and sew. One of Linda's memorable accomplishments was she made a suit for professional basketball player Reggie Theas and her father. Linda especially loved reading Christian Devotional booklets. Linda found peace in drawing artistic works. She also enjoyed playing games of chance and Bingo.
Linda loved her son (W. C.), her grandchildren, all of her nieces, nephews and friends. She always acknowledged family members on birthdays and special occasions.
Linda is survived by her son W. C. (Warren C. Allston III) W. C.'s fiancé, Tammy L.A. Burgardt and children Andon A. Allston, Aizen R. Allston, Jaylin C. Fox and Jonathan W. Lock. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters; Ersey Lee (Shirley) Edmond-Pounds of Beloit, WI, Mrs. Carolin P. Fletcher of Middleton, WI, Mrs. Dianna (Charles R.) Quince Sr., Mrs. Janet (J.B.) Elzy, Ms. Deborah K. Pounds all of Beloit, WI, Ms. Mary Ann Pounds of Janesville, WI and Mr. Dennis C. (Sheri) Pounds of Beloit; an aunt, Irene Pounds of Shannon, MS, a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, M. C. and Ester Lee Pounds, brother Marvin Pounds, grandparents; Lee and Daisy Pounds, Nathaniel and Armindia Edmond.
The family gives special thanks to Agrace Hospice and Aptiv for her care.
Linda was a loving spirit and only the darkness of night can reveal to us the brightness of the magnificent stars above. Therefore, in the hours of our sorrow, God reveals His love, mercy, grace and goodness to us. God has called the spirit of our dearly beloved mother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, Linda F. (Pounds) Allston to be a shining star with Him for eternity.
Funeral services are 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 7, 2022 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 with Reverend James M. Ivy of New Zion Baptist Church officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. A public viewing will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the funeral home. Committal at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit will follow the services. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.