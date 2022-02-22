Linda Ambrose

Asheboro, NC - Linda Inks Ambrose, 78, of Asheboro, passed away peacefully at Wesley Long Hospital on Thursday, February 17, 2022. She was born November 22, 1943 in Beloit, WI, the daughter to the late John Terrones and Marie (Schmidt) Terrones. Her earthly life has ended yet we know she is renewed as she enters the presence of Jesus, where she is made complete and whole.
Linda retired from Automotive Fasteners in Greensboro, NC. She received a heart transplant in August 1998, which allowed her to enjoy a wonderful almost 24 years with her family and friends. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, cousin, aunt and friend.
Linda enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, reading, and traveling to Wisconsin to visit family and friends.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Gerald Inks and brother Ricardo Terrones.
She is survived by her loving husband of 14 years, Sherrell Ambrose; sisters Carol McNeir and Mona Whittle (Larry); daughters, Lori Sturdevant, Lisa Woodard (Garry), and son, Jason Inks (Bridgett); three granddaughters, Dani Oldfield (Albert), Carlie Woodard, Olivia Woodard; one grandson, Jared Sturdevant; one great granddaughter, Lillian Oldfield and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the staff at University of Wisconsin Hospital and the Atrium Health in Charlotte, NC for the wonderful care she received during and after her heart transplant, as well as, all the doctors, nurses and staff at Wesley Long Hospital.
The family will receive friends and family at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, from 5-7pm on Friday, February 25th.
A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Guilford Memorial Park, Greensboro, NC with Pastor Gary Mason officiating.