Lillian M. Danz

August 26, 1949 - December 8, 2022 Beloit, WI - Lillian Mae Danz, 73, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022 in her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born on August 26, 1949 in Olney, IL, the daughter of Albert F. "Frank" and
Carmen (Weaver) Trimble. Lillian was a graduate of Belvidere High School. She married Harry Danz on February 16, 1980 at Luther Valley Lutheran Church. He predeceased her on April 28, 2015.
Lillian was employed by the Beloit Country Club as the bar manager for 22 years, retiring in 2007. She was a member of Rock Valley Chapel.
Survivors include her children, Howard (Lori) Legan, Sean (Theresa) Legan, Jennifer (John) Rumpel, Jason (Lani) Danz, bonus sons, Carl (Stephanie) Legan and Ryan (Courtney) Legan, and daughter-in-law Nicole Legan; grandchildren, Heather (Travis), Alie (Sam), Jacob (Hanna), Thomas, Julia (Killian), Natalie, Nathan, Noah, Ellie, Avery, Zoey, Skyler, Ruben, Aeva, Bradley, Ashton and Kaylee; great grandchildren, Chloe, Thea, Lillian, Paislee, Waylin, Harrison, and Hudson; siblings John "Jay" (Cindy) Trimble, Terry Trimble, Victor (Arlene) Trimble, and siblings-in-law Jeanne (Dan) Herring and Victor (Janice) Danz.
Lillian's family would like to say a special thank you to the care team at Beloit Regional Hospice, especially Stephanie, Julie and Nancy, as well as Dr. Elezi, Dr. Kiddah and Dr. Vogel at Beloit Health System and Dr. Kindler at the University of Chicago as well as their nursing staffs for their outstanding efforts in caring for our mother.
She is also predeceased by her parents, siblings Charles Trimble, Judy Trimble, Walt (Harriet) Trimble, Joanne (Melvin) Miller, Sarah (Ken) Holobaugh and Linda Trimble.
Funeral Service for Lillian will be on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 9:30am at Rock Valley Chapel, 2780 Shopiere Rd, Beloit, WI with Pastor Tim Johnson officiating. Inurnment will be at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville, WI. Visitation of Remembrance will be Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.