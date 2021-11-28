Beloit, WI - Beloit - Lillian Georgia Warfield, age 101, passed away on November 15, 2021 while at her home with her girls by her side.
Lillian was born on March 16, 1920 in Beloit, WI the daughter of Arthur and lma (Laugerud)Anderson. She married Ira William Warfield in Illinois on August 30, 1941. He preceded her in death on December 6, 1982.
Lillian had fun with her many hobbies including bowling, caning, golfing, antiquing, furniture refinishing, knitting and crocheting. Lillian enjoyed many years of traveling with Ira, and later, attending the Moose Lodge and dining with her friends. Most of all, Lillian adored her daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchild, and loved spending time with them.
Lillian is survived by her two daughters, Lynn Jo Ackerman and Teri Sue Bloedel; 9 grandchildren, Jason (Heather) Ackerman, Melissa Ackerman (Anthony Westby), Nicole Ackerman, Jessica Ackerman, Kimberly Reynolds, Michael (Emily) Bloedel, Matthew Bloedel, Jeffrey Bloedel (Lori Thorson) and Amanda (Timothy) Drinkwater; 16 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ira in 1982 and two sisters, Evelyn Pedersen and Lorraine Pointer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in Lillian's memory.
The family would also like to thank the SSM Health Hospice team and Dr. Cheryl Miller and Dr. Leo for their support and care of Lillian.
A celebration of life will be held at the Rosman Funeral Home, 1125 E. Cranston Road in Beloit WI on Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.