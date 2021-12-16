Portage, WI - Wysocki, Lillian "Lilly" A., born February 20, 1931 and Born to Eternal Life on November 28, 2021, at the age of 90. Lilly was a loving mother and is survived by her four children Denise L Huemmer, Danny L Baker, John Wysocki, Stan Wysocki; 14 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Also, survived by her loving sister's Betsy, Rosie, Margie; Lilly was a sibling of eight girls.
Memorials to the Cremation Society of Milwaukee appreciate. Lillian's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at The Rivers and a special thanks to Heartland Family Hospice for their compassionate care for our mom Lilly.
A Memorial Gathering will be on Sunday, January 09, 2022, Gathering time from 10 AM to 11 AM. A Service at 11 AM to 11:45 AM, Visitation at 11:45 AM to 2 PM at Dino's Restaurant & Lounge (2900 New Pinery Road, Portage, WI. 53901).
For family and friends please R.S.V.P. to Email address: dennise54@comcast.net for those that are attending please respond no later than Monday, January 3rd, 2022; in the Subject area: Lillian A Wysocki. The Quality Inn & Suites on W9250 Prospect Dr, Lodi, Wi. 53555 would be a great hotel to stay while in WI.
