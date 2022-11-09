Libby and Liric Martin

September 4, 1990 - October 29, 2022 Libby Marie Martin was one of a kind and had a special personality like no other! She was always ready for an adventure. She never held back, and she was unapologetically herself. Unapologetically Libby! To have a friend like Libby was a blessing. Libby was excited to be a new mother again. Liric was due to join us on November 8th. Libby was ready and waiting for the joyous moment to meet her new daughter and best friend. It's brings us comfort to know that they are in Heaven together. Libby and Liric leave to cherish her memory Mom/Grandma: Diane Putteet (Loving Step-dad Dan Putteet). Dad/Grandpa: William "Butch" Martin. Life Partner/Liric's Dad: Deric Goodwin. Children/Siblings: Curtis Wilson(10) and Desmari Goodwin(5) . Siblings & Aunt/Uncle's: Stephanie Thompson, Will Martin, Hannah Martin, Sarah Smith, Austin Smith, Justin Smith. Grandma/Great Grandma's Geraldine Martin and Sadie Martin. Special Mention to her most favorite cousin Blake. Also a host of uncle's, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Libby's Life on Saturday, November 12th from 4-8 p.m. at McKearn Park 2759 Park Avenue, Beloit WI. Donations and charity are welcome to assist in supporting Libby's children
To plant a tree in memory of Liric Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.