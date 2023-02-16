Lester M "Les" Harlow

March 28, 1929 - January 21, 2023 Lester M. Harlow, at the age of 93, passed away in Longmont, Colorado, on January 21, 2023. Lester was born in Beloit, Wisconsin on March 28th 1929. He graduated from Beloit High School. Soon after graduation, he joined the United States Air Force. He married his beloved wife Beatrice, and they began their life long journey of 72 years together. He was stationed in Germany, where they would travel Europe seeing everything they could. When he finished his tour, they returned to the United States where he completed his apprenticeship at Fairbanks Morse to become a Tool and Die machinist. Les’s parents gave small parcels of land from the farm to each of their children. Les built a house for “his bride”. They wanted to start a family and adopted 3 children with open loving arms. He also liked to build furniture as a hobby, creating many lovely pieces which the family has kept to be passed on. Les worked for Parker Pen, owned his own business with two other partners, sold his share and moved to San Jose, California. Here he pursued a career with IBM. Les enjoyed playing golf. He was a part of the Air force team, and IBM’s league. He accomplished 5 Hole-in Ones throughout his lifetime. He also loved hunting, fishing and camping that has been a part of many family fun outings and memories. In 2021, Les moved to Colorado to be close to family. He is truly missed by his family and friends. Les is survived by his wife Beatrice Harlow, daughter Terri Gibert, son Matt Harlow, daughter Jenny Harlow Latif, five grandchildren, four great grandchildren, brother Joe Harlow and wife Judy, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral Services will be held on February 24th at 9:45am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Longmont Colorado. Burial will be held at 2:30pm at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver Colorado.
