Leslie Kramer

April 13, 1927 - October 17, 2020
Roscoe, IL - Leslie Duane Kramer, 93, of Roscoe, IL passed away on October 17, 2020 after a lingering illness, he went peacefully home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ
He was born on April 13, 1927 in Beloit, WI, the son of Howard D. and Blanche Elizabeth (Griffin) Kramer. Les left Beloit High School in 1945 to join the Navy. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy on May 16, 1945 and was stationed in California. Les was shipped to Quam and worked in Logistics. He was honorably discharged on July 29, 1946. After returning from the Navy, Les earned his GED. He married Freida Christensen on August 14, 1948 in Beloit, WI. They had two sons, Daniel Duane and Matthew Bryan.
Les was co-owner and operator along with Ray Watson of K& W Pattern Works Inc on Liberty Avenue in Beloit, WI for 26 1/2 years. Les retired at age of 70 selling the business.
From 1952 until 1989, Les and Freida were members of the People's Church in Beloit. They were members of the choir, sang duets on the radio "Good News Broadcast", taped at the church by Rev. Boyer and aired on WBEL every Sunday morning at 8:00. He served on the Deacon Board and the building program for a new sanctuary. Les and his wife sang duets on a 15-minute taping out of Chicago of songs and scriptures called "Songs from Our Hearts", that was aired on some radio stations across the country. Les helped in the founding and establishment of Rock Valley Chapel, Beloit, WI.
He and his wife have now been long time members of Heritage Baptist Church in Roscoe near their home, where he worked with the Senior Saints of the Church. They also were choir members, singing duets again and using their talents the Lord had given them until ill health prevented him from doing so. Les was a member of the Gideon's International, placing bibles in hotel and motel rooms in the area. He handed out hundreds of new testaments with psalms and proverbs to grade school, high school, and college age youth.
He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 72 years, Freida; beloved granddaughter, Ashlyn and her mother Chris; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; sons, Daniel and Matthew and brothers, Darrel "Curly", Donald, and Howard Jr.
The family would like to thank all those who loving cared for Les at North Pointe Terrace.
A Funeral Service for Les will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Heritage Baptist Church, 12848 Willowbrook Rd. Roscoe, IL, with Pastor David Anderson officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com