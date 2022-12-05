December 1, 1929 - November 30, 2022 Rockton, IL - LeRoy T. Gleasman, 92, of Rockton, IL went to be with the Lord on November 30, 2022 at home.
LeRoy was born December 1, 1929 to Roy H. Gleasman and Ruby (Liddle) Gleasman. He married Glenna M. (Hunter) on January 27, 1951 in Rockton, IL.
LeRoy farmed in Rockton Township until 1967 when health reasons changed his manner of work. He was a member of the 4-H Club, FFA, Freemasons and the Scottish Rites. LeRoy was a lifetime resident of Winnebago County and was a man of many talents and interests. He was a friend to anyone in need and always willing to lend a helping hand.
Survivors include wife Glenna; children Constance, Thomas (Jo), Daniel (Jody), Kirk; grandchildren Jess (Abby Capovilla), Wade (Shannon), Kerry (Tyler) Brewer, Kirsten (Eric) Witte, Wilcox (Linsey Halliday), Jed (Sarah) Gleasman, Margaret Gleasman; great grandchildren Nolan Gleasman, Lillian, Barrett Witte; sister Norma Roderick; cousin Beverly Peirro.
Predeceased by parents and brother Thomas Gleasman.
A graveside ceremony will be held Friday, December 9, 2022 at Rockton Township Cemetery 600 West Street Rockton, IL; in the older section along the river. McCorkle Funeral Home - Rockton Chapel assisted the family.
