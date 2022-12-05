December 1, 1929 - November 30, 2022 Rockton, IL - LeRoy T. Gleasman, 92, of Rockton, IL went to be with the Lord on November 30, 2022 at home.

LeRoy was born December 1, 1929 to Roy H. Gleasman and Ruby (Liddle) Gleasman. He married Glenna M. (Hunter) on January 27, 1951 in Rockton, IL.

To plant a tree in memory of LeRoy Gleasman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you