April 14, 1935 - July 27, 2021
Crystal Lake, IL - Leroy E. Mueller, Sr., 86, of Crystal Lake passed away July 27, 2021.
He was born April 14, 1935.
Leroy was an active member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Crystal Lake. He worked as a truck driver at Milburn and Plaza Excavating. After retirement, he helped his son and grandson with their business, Mueller Services Ltd. He liked yard work, traveling, playing Yahtzee, and going to dinner shows and plays. Leroy was a family man and enjoyed family gatherings.
Leroy is survived by his wife, MaryAnn; their children, Sandy (Bill) Dean, Leroy (Cathy) Mueller Jr., Leanne Sutton, LeeAnn (Mark) Ryan, Debra Peterson, Denise (Allen) Hawkins, Terese (Alan) Daigle, William (Jackie) Wicks; their grandchildren, Rebecca, Robert, Matthew, Hilary, Jonathan, Gretchen, Brandon, Tom, Katie, Melissa, Ami, Kaylee, Kristopher, Shawnya, Heather, Steven, Aurora, Alexandria, Tristan, Jacob, Ava; their 19 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara; his parents; his brother, Leonard Mueller; his sisters, Irene Mortimer and Ardell Dieber.
There will be a visitation from 4 to 8pm on Tuesday, August 3 at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. There will be a continued visitation from 10am to the 11am funeral service on Wednesday, August 4 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 932 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake.
Interment will be in Crystal Lake Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Leroy's name to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
