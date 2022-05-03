Beloit, WI - LeRoy "Bud" Zarnstorff age 87 died peacefully on Friday April 29, 2022 in his home. He was born June 9, 1934 to Raymond and Bernice (Dauer) Zarnstorff in Elkhorn, WI. LeRoy served in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge. He married Geraldine Brolin on March 19, 1960 in Beloit. LeRoy worked at Fairbanks Morse and Beloit Power Systems for 33 years until his retirement. He enjoyed camping and going to Ho-Chunk. LeRoy will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father & grandfather. He will be missed by all.
He is survived by his wife, Geraldine; his daughter, Karen Stuessy; his son, Kurt; his grandsons, Nathan Stuessy & Trevor Zarnstorff; a great granddaughter, Clara Stuessy; his sister, Janice (Al) Porter and his brother, Richard (Linda) Zarnstorff.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son in law, Albert Stuessy.
The family would like to thank Beloit Regional Hospice for the care they gave LeRoy.
LeRoy's funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday May 7, 2022 at the Beloit New Life Church, 1146 Grant Street, Beloit with Rev. Jason Turner officiating. Friends will be received on Saturday in Church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Full military burial rites will be accorded in the Church parking lot following the service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.