November 8, 1944 - March 27, 2020
Montello, WI -- Leroy Albert Wagner Jr. age 75 of Montello, WI passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 27th, 2020. He was born November 8th, 1944 in Beloit, WI to Leroy Sr. and Luella Wagner. He graduated in 1962 from Beloit Memorial High School and went on to attend barber school in Madison. He was a barber in Beloit for several years until he was drafted into the Army and deployed to Vietnam for 10 months. During that time his son Brent was born. After his honorable discharge in 1976 he went on to work for Wisconsin Power and Light, which was eventually bought out by Alliant Energy. He worked for them until retirement at the age of 67. During his spare time, Leroy enjoyed finding treasures at rummage sales, hunting and fishing and watching his grandsons play sports.
He is survived by his only child, Brent (Sue) Wagner; their two children, Kougar and Keaton, all of Crivitz. Two sisters, Joan Garvey of Beloit, Judy (Steve) Garner of Janesville; a niece and nephews and a special friend, Paulette Fugate of Wausaukee. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Lee Garvey. Private services for the family will be held. Rhodes Charapata Funeral Home is assisting the family.
