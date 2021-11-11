Beloit, WI - Leora A. Lee, 88, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Riverside Terrace.
She was born on March 9, 1933 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Loran and Lena (Hess) Moffitt. Leora was a Beloit High School graduate. She married Glen Lee on June 29, 1952 at Central Christian Church.
Leora was formerly employed by Beloit Memorial Hospital and Central Christian Church. She was a member of Central Christian Church where she was a greeter and taught bible study. Leora was a member of American Cancer Society Reach for recovery. She enjoyed gardening, knitting and genealogy researching. Leora had a great interest in anything that pertained to the medical field.
Survivors include her husband, Glen; children, "Sue" (David) Edwards of Beloit, WI and David (Jennifer) Lee of Roscoe, IL; grandchildren, David and Michael Edwards, Jeffery and Gregory Lee; and great grandchildren, Brandon, Tyler and Kersten Edwards.
Leora was predeceased by her parents and grandson, Lawrence "Larry" Edwards.
A Funeral Service for Leora will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI with Pastor David Meding officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service Monday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the Central Christian Church.