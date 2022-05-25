Leonard Szarzysnki

Nashville, TN - Leonard Szarzynski, age 94, of Manchester Township, Illinois passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, February 20, 2022.
Leonard is preceded in death by his wife and life-long companion, Mary Jane Szarzynski; his siblings, Donald, Edward, Clara, Chester, Phyllis and Richard; his daughter, Kay Szarzynski; and his daughter-in-law, Cynthia Szarzynski, and sadly recently joined by his grandson, Nathan Stroetz.
Leonard is survived by his children: Glenn, Randy (Jeanne), Annie Taylor, and Alan; his cousin: Roman; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Leonard was born June 21st, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up with his large family in Chicago and stayed a life-long fan of the White Sox. In 1944, Leonard joined the Army and served during World War II. In 1945, on the weekend of July 4, Leonard agreed to go on a blind date with his friend Ernie. That blind date became a lifelong relationship with Mary Jane Larson, and on August 13, 1949 the couple was married. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2019 before Mary Jane’s passing. Leonard and Mary Jane lived in Rockton from 1951 to 1964 and then in Manchester Township from 1964 to 2019. They also spent 2 years living in Canada, just outside of Montreal, in 1965-1967. The last few years of his life, Leonard was blessed to live with his daughter and granddaughter, Annie and Katelyn. During his life, Leonard worked as a draftsman, then Group Manager for the Beloit Iron Works in Beloit WI. He traveled often helping start up BIW’s large paper machines. His family remembers him as a loving husband and father. He could always be found watching that week’s Bears or White Sox game, staying true to his Chicago roots, and he made the best bowl of popcorn in the Midwest. He loved his farm and his dogs, was a member of Hope Evangelical Church in Roscoe, Illinois, and was very active with the Gideons. He was so proud of his family, rejoiced in his life, and his family felt the same about him.
A remembrance luncheon for Leonard will be held on May 28th, at 1:00pm at Hope Evangelical Church, Roscoe IL
