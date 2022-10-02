Leonard "Len" Dygart

July 21, 1939 - September 26, 2022 WI, WI - Leonard J. "Len" Dygart, 83, of Beloit, WI, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital following heart surgery.
He was born on July 21, 1939, to Theodore and Cora (Johnson) Dygart in Beloit, WI. Len married Betty Winkelman on July 22, 1972 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Beloit.
Through the years, Len attended a number of educational facilities. He received his Associate's Degree from Waldorf College in Forest City, IA in 1961 and attended Augsburg College in Minneapolis, MN from 1961 to 1962. Len served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1964. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1973 and obtained his teacher certification in 1975.
Len worked in various capacities in different school districts. He was a Social Studies teacher at Hononegah High School, a Remedial Reading teacher at Turner High School and served as a long-term substitute in the Beloit Public Schools. He also was a self-employed tax consultant for a number of years. Len's longest working service came in 1979 when he began his career at the Beloit Post Office as a mail sorter. He retired after 23 years of service.
He enjoyed following sports, most notably the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers, and the Wisconsin Badgers. Len was particularly fond of following his classmates from the Beloit Memorial High School graduating class of 1957 and had just attended his 65-year reunion.
Len is survived by his wife, Betty of Beloit, WI; son, Nathan Dygart of Beloit, WI; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Claude; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Funeral Service for Len will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 in Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit, WI. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation of Remembrance will also be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the church.
Len was a lifetime member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church.