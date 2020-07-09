November 17, 1930 - July 3, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Leonard J. Zimmerman, age 89, of Beloit died Friday July 3, 2020 in his home. He was born November 17, 1930 to the late Fred and Angela (Kammer) Zimmerman in North Freedom, WI. Leonard married Elsie Schultz on December 29, 1950. She preceded him in death on April 25, 2014. Leonard enlisted into the U. S. Army and served his Country during the Korean War. He earned two Bronze Stars for heroism and a Purple Heart for being wounded during his combat in the Army. He worked as a welder for many years at the Beloit Corp until his retirement in 1992. Leonard was a lifetime member of VFW Mead - Allen Post 2306, the Quarter Century Club and the Beloit Field Archers Club. He earned many awards in archery and truly loved the outdoors. Leonard also enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, solitaire, camping, picnicking @ Willies pond and spending time with family. His leadership and his sense of humor will be missed.
Leonard is survived by his three sons: Gary (Aleda) Zimmerman, Ronald (Beverly) Zimmerman & Jim (Shari Hammel) Zimmerman; nine grandchildren: Melissa (Joel) Sampson, Miranda (Chris) Kindschi, Chris Zimmerman, Keith Zimmerman, Kari (Troy Sanders III) Zimmerman, Tim Schroeder, Jessica (Joe Stackhouse) Schroeder, Frank (Britty) Hammel and Katie Hammel; 14 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; his sister, Dorothy Carr and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and many in laws.
Leonard's Memorial Visitation will be Monday July 13, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit, WI. Full Military Burial Rites will be accorded in the Funeral Home parking lot at 6:00 p.m. to begin his visitation. A memorial is being established in his name. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
