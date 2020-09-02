July 24, 1941 - August 28, 2020
Clinton, WI -- Leonard J. Staab, age 79, died Friday, August 28, 2020 in his home. He was born July 24, 1941 to the late Joseph and Stephanie (Miczek) Staab in Chicago, IL. Leonard was a graduate of St. Patrick Catholic High School, class of 1959. He worked as a supervisor at Yellow Freight for over 35 years, retiring in 2006. Leonard enjoyed attending car shows throughout the region with his cherished Mustang. He will be missed by all.
He is survived by his three children: Edward (Michelle) Staab, Ann (David) Adamczyk and Michael Staab; Eight Grandchildren: Eric Staab, Jeremy (Hollie) Adamczyk, Jason Adamczyk, Jennifer Adamczyk, Samantha Adamczyk, Nick Staab, Emily Staab & Tim Staab; four great grandchildren: Chloe, Elliott, Jayden & Elizabeth; his sister, Juanita Shellhase; his niece, Patricia Schulz and many friends and In Laws. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Leonard's Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. on Friday September 4, 2020 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME 504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton, WI. Friends will be received on Friday in the Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
