Leonard Dwane "Lenny" Funk

January 27, 2021
Evansville, WI - Leonard "Lenny" Dwane Funk, age 83, passed away on Jan. 27th, 2021, at his home in Evansville WI. He was born March 25th, 1937, the son of Oscar A Funk and Mary Ann (Zimmerman) Funk. He was born the youngest of his siblings Andrew, Cora, Virgil, Clyde, John, Bernice, Lawrence, Walter, Robert, Elta, Donald, Marvin, Priscilla, and Leona.
He retired from Warner Electric Brake, Roscoe, IL after over 30 years of employment where he repaired machinery and produced prototypes in the model shop, serving as a union rep. during his time there. He gained much experience in life working as a heavy-duty equipment operator, construction worker, school bus and OTR truck driver and took up farming. He enjoyed delivering dinosaur skeletons to the Logan Museum in Beloit WI from archeological digs in Montana also. Lenny purchased the Gilbertson family farm from his in-laws on Holden Rd. and it remains in the family for the last 125 years.
He was especially proud to serve as a sailor in the US Navy beginning in 1954 for several years aboard the aircraft carrier USS Intrepid which is now docked in New York City as a museum. He followed in the footsteps of 6 older brothers who proudly served in all branches of the military. He was a vehement collector of memorabilia of his brother's, Lawrence's, service and sacrifice aboard the USS Arizona in Pearl Harbor.
Lenny served for 46 years total as a member of the Orfordville American Legion, Post 209. He had the pleasure of being a past Commander, Sergeant at Arms and serving on the Honor Guard there. He enjoyed lifelong friendships there, often helping with parades, fundraising events, and holiday activities through the Legion.
Leonard could do many things and was always willing to teach his children any skills they would need to be successful in life. He was just as happy sharing his tools and helping others as he was sharing a story. He always told such great stories that he and others were laughing so hard they were often crying before the story was even finished. It wasn't uncommon to go to his brothers' and sisters' homes and find everyone enjoying tales around the kitchen table over coffee and tea. Lenny wasn't raised in the traditional sense, as his parents were older when he was born, but it is a testament to how wonderful his family was that his older siblings and their families all had a hand in helping to raise him as a child. It's no wonder he enjoyed spending time with them and for his children to grow up with such an amazing extended family of which he was so proud. His friendly smile and laughter will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his sister Priscilla "Jeannie" Zierfuss; sister in law Joanne (Marvin) Funk; his children Troy (Andrea) Shear Roscoe IL, Tracy (Michael) Ayen Brodhead WI, Schatze Funk-Rasmussen Beloit WI, Shelby (Steve) Moran Liberty MO, Shawn Funk and Todd (Ashley) Funk Orfordville WI; grandchildren Troy (Amanda) Shear Jr., Kyle Shear, Matt (Stacey) Ayen, Nicholaus Ayen, Tyler (Bryanna) Shear, Tanner Shear, Tayanae (Nicholas Page) Shear, Samantha Ayen, Keith (Britany) Piccione, Christian Rasmussen, Timothy Rasmussen, Hunter Moran, Logan Moran, Wyatt Funk, Gideon Funk; and his Great-Grandchildren: Clayton, Natalie, Maddie, Gannon, Rylee, Nolan as well as dozens of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lenny shared many years with his loving partner, Pat Thompson, of Evansville WI. They enjoyed music, traveling and spending time with her family with whom he grew very close, including Pat's daughter Danielle (Rob) Gilbert, Oxford WI and their family including Sage (Jade Tiffany) Worden and Syrus Worden, Janesville WI, Vegas and Prezley Bremer Oxford, WI, Sadie (Emmet) High of FL, great-grandchildren Atlas and Salem Worden.
Lenny is preceded in death by Iolene Gilbertson Funk, daughter Sharis Piccione-Funk, his parents Oscar and Mary, 12 siblings, cousin Donnie Zimmerman and Pat's beloved grandson Tyberius Worden.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.