March 21, 1953 - October 20, 2021
Effingham, IL - Leon J. Holschbach, 68, of Effingham, IL, died on October 20, 2021. He passed peacefully and gracefully in the company of his life's two great loves: his wife of forty years, Deb and his daughter, Lauren. He fought a courageous year-long battle with ALS.
Leon was born on March 21, 1953 in Manitowoc, WI, the fourth of eleven children to Vernon and Dorothy Holschbach. He fondly remembered a childhood of catching crayfish in Silver Creek and causing mischief at St. Boniface Catholic School. He attended the University of Wisconsin where he majored in economics, but his true passion was history. Shortly after college, he had the opportunity to gain experience and mentorship under John McGuire at Citizens State Bank in Clinton, WI where he earned the role of president by his late 20s. More importantly, this is where he met Deb who was working part-time as a teller while pursuing her master's degree.
Leon and Deb got married on July 11, 1981 in Clinton, WI. During their forty years of marriage, they welcomed three children and seven grandchildren into the world. They have also provided loving homes for two dogs and nine cats. They have lived in Effingham, IL for the past thirteen years.
Leon started at Midland States Bank in 2007 serving as CEO of the company and vice chairman of the bank until his retirement at the end of 2018. A highlight of his career was ringing the NASDAQ bell after Midland States Bank became publicly traded in 2016.
Leon was, most importantly, a man of great faith and avid connoisseur of knowledge. He has read the bible eight times and was pursuing a Master's in Theology post-retirement. History and travel were two great interests of his; he went on a mission trip to Uganda in 2004 and, most recently, a trip to Israel, something that had always been on his bucket list. He also loved vacations with his family to Sanibel Island, fishing, riding motorcycles, flying airplanes, reading, communing with nature and admiring his grandchildren.
Leon is survived by his wife, Deb; children, Justin (Amy), Evan (Lindsey) and Lauren (Wes); grandchildren Madalynn Jean, Haleigh Rose, Claire Isabel; Olsen Leon, Eleanor Rho, Lucy Mae; and Walter Eugene IV (Odin); siblings Keith, Kent, Randy (Ann), Brian, Mary Clare, Cindy, Jackie (Troy), Todd (Andrea) and Bridget (Jim).
He was preceded in death by his father Vernon, mother Dorothy and beloved brother Vince; sisters-in-law Mary Ellen and Pattie; father-in-law Art and mother-in-law Jean.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Christ's Church, 2511 S. Veterans Drive, Effingham, IL 62401. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021 at the church. Arrangements are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham, IL.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Discovery Christian School, Midland Institute of Entrepreneurship (1201 Network Centre Drive, Effingham, IL 62401) or Jim Beam's Corner Cattery. Online condolences may be shared at www.johnsonandsonsfh.com.