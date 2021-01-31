April 20, 1935 - January 26, 2021
Janesville, WI - Leo D. Upward, age 85, of Janesville passed away at home on January 26, 2021 due to Lewy Body Dementia. Leo was born in Beloit on April 20, 1935, the son of Orville ad Mertie (Mofitt) Upward. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1953. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean War and was stationed at Camp Pendleton.
Leo married Jean Wedige on August 17, 1955 in Beloit. He retired from Bendix Corporation in 1986. Leo was a life-long member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beloit and Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621 in Janesville.
Leo is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jean; his daughter, Carol; three grandsons, Benjamin (Kelsey) Upward, Timothy (Elissa) Upward, Brandon (Teah) Luety; daughter-in-law Donna Upward; great-grandchildren, Logan, Aubrey, Blakelyn, Charlette, Evy, Rhett and Rori; a sister, Ellen Barrett; a brother, Gerald (Leanne) Upward; several nieces and nephews. Leo is also survived by many extended family members and friends.
Leo was predeceased by his parents, his in-laws, Cyril and Marian Wedige; son, Richard "Rick" Upward; daughter, Wendy Luety; son-in-law, Ronald Luety; brother and sister-in-law Ronald (Betty) Upward, brother-in-law Robert Barrett; and nephew David Upward.
The family would like to thank Mercy Hospice for the wonderful, personalized care given to Leo and his family, especially Lisa and Sarah.
As per Leo's wishes there will be no visitation or funeral but military rites will be conducted by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621 at a later date. The family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville.