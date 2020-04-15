January 31, 1942 - April 13, 2020
South Beloit, IL -- Lena "June" Lucas, 78, of South Beloit, passed away peacefully Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born on January 31, 1942 in Fair Grange, Illinois to Ralph and Frances (Keller) Daniels. Lena worked at Regal Beloit until retiring in February of 2007. She loved going to the casino, playing the slots and bingo and taking her granddaughter on vacation.
Survivors include her partner, Diane Allen of South Beloit, IL; sons, Rick Lucas of South Beloit, IL and Roger Lucas of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Frances Alberta Brackney of Murfreesboro, TN; grandaughter, Ansley Lucas of Murfreesboro, TN; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; sisters: Doris Osterday, Judy Vanmeter and Joyce Shuey; brother, Leroy Daniels; grandson, Josh Lucas.
A private family graveside service will be held at Floral Lawn Cemetery in South Beloit. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please check back for updates. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
