Lee Annette Williams

December 12, 1945 - August 13, 2022

Beloit, WI - Lee Annette Williams age 76 of Beloit died Saturday August 13, 2022 in her home. She was born December 12, 1945 to Clifford and Betty (McMinn) Hoagland in Brownsville, Texas. Lee graduated from South Shore High School and Gustavus College. She was an avid reader. Lee loved to play games and was very involved with her church, Daystar Christian Fellowship. She will be remembered as a "grandma to many".

