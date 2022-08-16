Beloit, WI - Lee Annette Williams age 76 of Beloit died Saturday August 13, 2022 in her home. She was born December 12, 1945 to Clifford and Betty (McMinn) Hoagland in Brownsville, Texas. Lee graduated from South Shore High School and Gustavus College. She was an avid reader. Lee loved to play games and was very involved with her church, Daystar Christian Fellowship. She will be remembered as a "grandma to many".
She is survived by her daughter, Angel Williams; her sons, Gene (Robin) Williams, Michael (Kathy) Williams and Dale (Marilyn) Williams; her "bonus" daughter, Tina Lowry; her grandchildren, Sarah (Mike) Post, Mike Minick, Caitlin Williams, John (Britnany) Williams, Jake (Brooke) Williams, Brandon (Notie) Sanwick, Brad (Amanda) Sanwick, Amber Lowry and Tyler (Katelyn) Lowry; her ten great Grandchildren; her two sisters, Karen MacKenzie and Carrie Hoagland and several nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Lee was preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert Hoagland, brother in law, Tom MacKenzie, "bonus" sons, David Williams and Paul Williams and her ex husband, Robert Williams.
A special thank you to Beloit Regional Hospice for their excellent care and compassion. Also would like to thank very special caregivers, Laura Riedel, Heidi Church and Kerbie Church for all the help and care you have provided.
Lee's Funeral Service will be 12 Noon on Thursday September 1, 2022 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Rev. Phillip Allen officiating. Friends will be received on Thursday in the Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.