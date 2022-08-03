Lea Riemer

April 4, 1928 - August 1, 2022

Beloit, WI - Lea E. Riemer, 94, of Beloit, WI, died on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Cedar Crest, Janesville, WI.

To plant a tree in memory of Lea Riemer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you