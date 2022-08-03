Lea Riemer

Beloit, WI - Lea E. Riemer, 94, of Beloit, WI, died on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Cedar Crest, Janesville, WI.
She was born on April 4, 1928 in Clark County, WI, the daughter of Gotlieb and Anna (Balmer) Brechbuhl. Lea was a graduate of Waukesha High School. She married Gordon L. Riemer on October 2, 1948 in Summerset, PA. He predeceased her on April 10, 2008.
Lea's focus in life was her family and her faith. She preserved a lifetime of memories through photography and creating photo albums to be passed down to her grandchildren. Lea had a wonderful sense of style. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and had a real flair for decorating her homes. Lea had a beautiful smile. She was outgoing and had a genuine concern for other people. She loved socializing.
Survivors include her children, Deborah (David and Family) Siebel and Peter (Martha) Riemer; grandchildren, Sam Swanson, Sarah (Wei-Li) Swanson-Shao, and Dan (Kari Sowieja) Swanson; great grandchildren, Anna and Emerson Shao; and Lea's dear friend, Nick Watson.
She was predeceased by her parents and brother, John.
The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare, family and friends for their care and support through their mother's difficult end of life journey.
Private Graveside Services will be held. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials in her name may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.