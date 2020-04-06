September 5, 1925 - April 3, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Lawrence "Larry" J. McDowell, 94, of Beloit, WI, died on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Suites at Beloit. He was born on September 5, 1925 in Duluth, MN, the son of Cyril and Ferne (Murphy) McDowell. Larry was a veteran serving with the U.S. Air Force from 1943 until 1946. He was a 1950 graduate of the University of Minnesota. He married Lenora Jiannacopoulos on May 2, 1970 in St. Thomas Catholic Church, Beloit, WI. She predeceased him on May 24, 2012.
Larry was employed by the Beloit Corporation as an Engineer for 36 years, retiring in 1986. He was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. Larry was also a member of the Beloit Corporation Quarter Century Club.
Survivors include his sister, Colleen Lilly of Minneapolis, MN; brother-in-law, James (Janet) Jiannacopoulos of Beloit, WI; nieces: Kerri (Tom) Sweeney of Rockton, IL, Krista (Jim Martin) Jiannacopoulos of Burbank, CA; Julia Jiannacopoulos of Portage, WI and Whitney (Bill) Lentine of Beloit, WI; nephews: Karl (Mary) Jiannacopoulos of Sun Prairie, WI, Kraig Jiannacopoulos of Beloit, WI, Pat (Renee) Lilly of Maple Grove, MN and Aaron (Shelly) Zimmerman of Brodhead, WI; great nieces, Katlyn Jiannacopoulos and Nina Jiannacopoulos; great nephews: Nathan (Angey) Sweeney, Daniel Sweeney, Chris Jiannacopoulos, Adam Jiannacopoulos, Zachery and Tyler Lentine, Brendan and Brady Zimmerman; great-great nieces: Ellie Sweeney, Stella and Nora Rose Jiannacopoulos; great-great nephews: Parker Sweeney, Christopher and Ryan Jiannacopoulos; and good friends, Bill and Linda Howard, Dan and Kathy Schmidt. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Frederick McDowell; sister, Joanne Signorelli; nephew, Kirk Jiannacopoulos; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy (Lawrence) Roberts.
Private family services will be held for Larry. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
The family would like to thank the Suites at Beloit and Beloit Regional Hospice for the care that was given to Larry.
