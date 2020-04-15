Lawrence "Larry" Christofferson

February 11, 1929 - April 11, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Lawrence "Larry" R. Christofferson, 91, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 after a long illness. His motto was "Work Hard, Play Hard". He was born on February 11, 1929 in Beloit, WI, the son of Francis "Fritz" and Cecelia (Bonk) Christofferson. Larry was a
1947 graduate of Beloit High School and attended Rockford Business College. He married the love of his life, Eleanore Mauel on November 5, 1955 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Beloit, WI.
Larry started his career path at Fairbanks Morse in the data processing department. He left Fairbanks briefly, becoming a veteran serving with the U.S. Air Force for four years. Upon his return from the service, he started back up at Fairbanks Morse steadily until 1969. At this time, he was presented with an opportunity from his father that would transport his life in a moving way. Larry's father, Fritz had reached retirement age and was wondering if his oldest son had any interest in succeeding him in the family business. He was not certain he wanted to follow his father's path but through the emotional urgings of his five boys
that "trucks were cool", and "do it". Thus, he embarked on a new career as President of Christofferson Moving & Storage - a big gamble...which turned out to be quite successful.
He enjoyed his life and his work with all five of his sons and the entire Christofferson Moving & Storage team. Larry was driven, literally, just like Vince Lombardi, God, Family, and Christofferson Moving (in that order). The company grew and excelled under his guidance. Larry and Eleanore were very involved with their seven children's educations, especially through supporting Catholic education in the Beloit Community; the Christofferson family operated the concessions at the St. Thomas grade school basketball games for many years. They were also major benefactors of Beloit Catholic High School, with regular support and spearheading "The Dreamhouse Raffle" Promotion. He attended as many of his children's and grandchildren's events as possible.
Larry loved to be out in nature, especially at the family cabin in Conover, WI. It served as a welcome retreat for the entire family. He would love to go "Up North" as often as work would allow. Every summer the family would head north for a fishing, swimming, "back to nature" escape. He and Eleanore would often enjoy weekend getaways to Las Vegas and Chicago
for entertainment and fun. They enjoyed golfing together, especially at the Red Barn in Rockton, IL, where they were members. Larry loved sports for certain, though occasionally to the chagrin of some family members, after being a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, he somehow started leaning towards the Milwaukee Brewers (old age can do weird things.)
Survivors include his wife, Eleanore; children: Casey (Nancy) Christofferson, Connie (Greg) Senz, Kevin (Kathy) Christofferson, Scott (Jo) Christofferson, Martin (Lisa) Christofferson, Fritz (Toni) Christofferson, and Tisha (Robert) Rollette; grandchildren: Kristin Rietzell, Sean Christofferson, Cathryn Christofferson, Luke Senz, Laura Portz, Callie Christofferson,
Drew Christofferson, and Thad Christofferson, Nate Christofferson, Afton Christofferson, Adam Christofferson, Nolan Christofferson, Max Christofferson, Sophia Christofferson, Ryan Christofferson, Thomas Christofferson, Maiya Bennie, Adrianna Rollette, and Amber Rollette; nine great grandchildren; sister, Fran Clark; brother, Thomas (Karen) Christofferson;
many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents.
Private family services will be held. A celebration of life with a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Memorials may be given in his name to the Alzheimer's Association: Wisconsin Chapter, 2820 Walton Commons West, Madison, WI 53718 or to the Our Lady of the Assumption Annual School Fund, 2222 Shopiere Rd., Beloit, WI.
The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Willowick Moments for their care, kindness, and support, especially to Kayla for her compassion and loving care as well as the Beloit Regional Hospice Caregivers.
