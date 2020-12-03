July 12, 1944 - December 1, 2020
Beloit, WI - Lawrence L. Gray Sr., 76, of Beloit, WI, died on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born on July 12, 1944 in Beloit, WI, the son of Abe and Myrtle (Sugden) Gray. Larry was a veteran serving with the U.S. Army. He married Bonnie Williams on October 5, 1986 in Hawaii.
Larry was past commander for the South Beloit American Legion Holtz-Hirst Post #288 and a member of the South Beloit Lions Club. He loved playing bingo, slots, fishing, bowling, and working in his garage. Larry was an avid Minnesota Viking and Chicago Cub fan and was always there when anyone needed help.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Bonnie; six children, Cindy (Tom) Tews, Larry Gray Jr. both of Beloit, Robert Gray of MI, David Gray of Beloit, Jerry (Kelly) Gray of TX, and Sandra Gray of MT; 22 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Doris Smily; and his beloved dog, Coco.
He was predeceased by his parents; three brothers and one sister.
A Funeral Service for Larry will be at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor David Meding officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and a live stream of the service may be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch.com.