Lawrence E. Edwards

Beloit, WI - Lawrence Earl Edwards, 42, of Beloit, WI, died peacefully on Friday, October 29, 2021.
He was born on May 6, 1979, in Beloit, WI, the son of David and Sue (Lee) Edwards. Larry was a special gift to his family and to numerous of his caregivers. He was diagnosed at a very early age as having developmental disability, cerebral palsy, and other disabilities. Larry was raised at home until the age of sixteen at which time he was placed in a foster home. From there he received temporary care at Rock Haven before moving into the REM group home.
Larry enjoyed a variety of activities such as bowling, swimming, and many other types of community outings provided by the Enrichment Center. Although he was unable to speak, Larry developed his own method of communication.
Our family wishes to thank the REM caregivers for their loving assistance so Larry could live his life to the fullest. Especially Mary Adney who often went above and beyond the call of duty to assure he had the very best of care. We also want to express our gratitude to Dr. Adamski, Dr. Lanser and Dr. Ramsey for their years of dedication adding to the quality of Larry's life. An additional thank you to the staff at the Enrichment Center for keeping him amused and entertained.
Larry is survived by his parents, David and Sue Edwards of Beloit; brothers, David (Amy) Edwards and Michael (Chase) Edwards both of Beloit; niece and nephews, Brandon Edwards and twins, Kersten and Tyler Edwards; uncle, David (Jennifer) Lee of Rockton, IL; and grandparents, Glen and Leora Lee.
He was predeceased by his grandparents Bernice and Frank Edwards, great grandparents Loren and Lena Moffitt, and George and Beatrice Lee.
A Visitation of Remembrance will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. A Graveside Service for Larry will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021 in Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL, with Pastor Norm Starks officiating.