January 4, 1941 - December 1, 2020
South Beloit, IL - Lawrence Burton Olson, age 79, of South Beloit, IL died on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at the V. A. Hospital in Madison.
Larry's Funeral Service was held on Monday at VICTORY BAPTIST CHURCH., 1850 Townline Road, Beloit. Burial & full military burial followed at Floral Lawn Cemetery. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Olson Family on our website.
