LaVonne "LaMama" Schroeder age 82 of Janesville, WI died peacefully on Monday September 26, 2022 in her home. She was born April 29, 1940 to the late Floyd and Erma (Larson) Smith in Monroe, WI. LaVonne attended Beloit Memorial High School. She worked as a CNA for many years at Mercy Hospital, until her retirement. LaVonne dedicated her life to caring for her family and many others. She was truly a Hero and an Angel! LaVonne enjoyed reading, tv home shopping and General Hospital. She was an avid Green Bay Packer, Badger and Nascar fan. LaVonne cherished her large, loving and extended family and was given the nicknames of GMa and GGMa. LaVonne will be remembered for her famous quote, "God blessed me with six beautiful children, three boys and three girls".
She is survived by her six children, Michael Moffitt of Janesville, Timothy Schroeder of Janesville, Elonna Schroeder of Janesville, Cheryl Fuller of Cave City, KY, James (Stephanie) Schroeder of Temecula, CA and Tamera (John) Cook of Janesville; fourteen grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; her sister/friend, Connie Kersting; the entire Kirchner family, Dan Tinder and the Tinder family; her 1st husband, George Moffitt and many friends and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her second husband, Thomas Schroeder.
Lavonne's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday October 1, 2022 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. with Pastor Paula Harris officiating. Visitation will be Saturday in the Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.