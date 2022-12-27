LaVon Saunders

November 22, 1939 - December 23, 2022 Beloit, WI - LaVon Saunders, 83, of Beloit, WI, died on Friday, December 23, 2022 at Our House Memory Care, Janesville, WI.

She was born on November 22, 1939 in Black River Falls, WI, the daughter of Deano and Agnes (Gorkoski) Halverson. LaVon was a 1957 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She married Larry L. Saunders on October 25, 1959 in Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on June 23, 2008.

