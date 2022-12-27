November 22, 1939 - December 23, 2022 Beloit, WI - LaVon Saunders, 83, of Beloit, WI, died on Friday, December 23, 2022 at Our House Memory Care, Janesville, WI.
She was born on November 22, 1939 in Black River Falls, WI, the daughter of Deano and Agnes (Gorkoski) Halverson. LaVon was a 1957 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She married Larry L. Saunders on October 25, 1959 in Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on June 23, 2008.
LaVon was formerly employed by Kohls Food Store and Shopko. She enjoyed reading, quilting, bowling in the women's league, and playing cards with her friends. LaVon was a good woman, loved being a mother and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her two sons, Lance and Lesley Saunders both of Beloit, WI; three grandchildren, Cody Saunders, Caitlyn White, and Lacey Saunders; many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
She was predeceased by her parents, and brothers, Leland, Eddy, and Gene Halverson.
A Funeral Service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Larry Froemming officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home.