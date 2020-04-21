LaVerne "Larry" Williams

May 2, 1935 - April 18, 2020
Beloit, WI -- LaVerne "Larry" Eugene Williams, 84, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Larry was born on May 2, 1935 in Beloit, WI, the son of Lyle and Nita (Kever) Williams. He was a 1953 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. Larry married his lifelong partner, Nancy Collins on June 16, 1956.
Larry spent his life as a machinist and owned J&L Thread Grinding in South Beloit, IL. He was known as the guy that knew how to keep the machines working. His company turned out specialty precision parts primarily for paper machines. Larry continued to work alongside his son Skip and daughter Jill until just a couple of years ago. He had many friends and was well loved by most everyone he met. It was likely because he loved them back. Larry was a kind and gentle man that truly loved being around people. He and Nancy had a group of extremely close friends in the Oldenburgs and Moshers. Together they raised their children and spent many summers together at Petenwell Lake, at first camping and later all having cabins near each other on the lake. The boys were known as Larry Mo (Bob Mosher) and Curly (Harold Oldenburg). Mo is the last man standing. Larry was the kind of guy that had a huge group of friends and all of them, along with his family, nieces and nephews, know that he is irreplaceable.
Larry is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Kim (Tom) Finley; son, Jeff "Skip" (Julie) Williams; grandchildren: Maggie and Matt (Flor) Finley, Jacob and Joey Williams, Neal and Mike Connell, and Katie Williams; great grandchildren: Mason, Amelia and Jordan; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; daughter, Jill Connell; brothers, Les and Don Williams; and sister, Dorothy Tuttle.
There will be no services for Larry at this time. Later in the year there will be a get together to celebrate what he meant to everyone. No fund has been established but instead do something nice for someone else in his memory; Larry would like that. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
