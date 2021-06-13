June 7, 2021
Muskego, WI - LaVerna E. Hilbig, 85, went home to her Lord and Savior on June 7, 2021. LaVerna was born on January 27, 1936, just south of Warrens, WI during one of the coldest winters and hottest summers on record. She attended Warrens graded school and lived near the R.R; the outhouse being next to the tracks. The family moved to Tomah when LaVerna was in the 6th grade, and she graduated from Tomah H.S. in 1954 with honors. She was salutatorian of her class and excelled in her studies. She was in the school band (alto sax) and had notable artistic abilities.
Following graduation, she worked for the Federated Insurance Co. in Owatonna, MN; at Dean Milk Co. in Rockford, IL and was with the federal Government for 15 years as an accounting tech. She was in this position while at Fort McCoy; with the Naval Reserve in Ravenna, OH, and with the Food Safety and Inspection Service in Des Moines, IA. LaVerna was also a federal census taker and poll worker for many elections.
In 1958, she married James Dowdy. They had two daughters. In 1985, she married her husband Don Hilbig in Tomah. LaVerna was active in many organizations, including the A.R.C. of Monroe Co., Special Olympics and Camp Farthest Out. In addition, she was active in politics with the Republican Party and attended the 2000 National Convention in Philadelphia with Don: as well as the 2001 Inaugural Ball of President George Bush. LaVerna was also highly active with the Gideon and American Legion Auxiliary. She served as the church secretary and Lay Leader in the Tomah United Methodist Church, and as the moderator in the Congregational Church in Beloit. LaVerna and Don attended Berean Baptist Church in Beloit for many years until their recent move to Muskego, WI.
She and Don traveled extensively and visited all but three of the 50 states, their capitols and numerous national and state parks, historic sites and battlefields; as well as visiting far flung family members. She loved her family, grandchildren, her friends and of course, her kitty, Nellie. She liked puzzles, old movies, board games and TV game shows, but loved her Lord Jesus. We will all miss her greatly; surely a saint of the church is now home with her Lord. Psalm 116:15
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Donald B. Hilbig of Muskego, children Dawnetta (David) Jones, Matthew (Mary) Hilbig, grandchildren Christopher, Mark, Tyler, Kathryn, Jillian and Julia, nieces and nephews and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, LaVern and Arlys (Heser) Streeter, her brother Charles, and her beloved daughters, Sue Ellen Hebert, and Patricia Diane Dowdy.
A funeral service will be held on Friday June 18 at 3:00 pm at the Berean Baptist Church, 1992 Shopiere Ave. Beloit, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the church on Friday at 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
A second Funeral Service will be held for family and friends in Tomah, WI on Saturday, June 19th at 12:00 pm at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St. Tomah. Burial will be at the La Grange Cemetery, Town of La Grange. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday from 11:00 am until the time of the service.
Online condolences may be sent to www. Sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. Flowers are acceptable or donations may be made to ARC of Monroe County or Gideons International Auxiliary.