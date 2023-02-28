Laurray H. Coots
June 13, 1939 - February 26, 2023 South Beloit, IL - Laurray H. Coots, 83, of South Beloit, IL, died on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.

She was born on June 13, 1939 in Augusta, WI, the daughter of Arthur and Ruby (Loman) Kuehl. Laurray married John Coots on September 16, 1961 in Faith Lutheran Church, South Beloit, IL.

