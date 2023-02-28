June 13, 1939 - February 26, 2023 South Beloit, IL - Laurray H. Coots, 83, of South Beloit, IL, died on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born on June 13, 1939 in Augusta, WI, the daughter of Arthur and Ruby (Loman) Kuehl. Laurray married John Coots on September 16, 1961 in Faith Lutheran Church, South Beloit, IL.
Laurray was formerly employed as a waitress for several restaurants in the area including the old Holiday Inn, Buffa's Supper Club, the Wagon Wheel, and Saladino's. She was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church, a big collector of Watts Pottery and Monarch Tins. She also loved antique furniture, going to craft shows such as Fall Diddley, and Beloit Auctions. Laurray was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt.
Survivors include her husband, John Coots; son, Craig (Laura) Coots; grandsons, Jeremy and
Christopher Coots; brother, Jon (Pat) Kuehl; many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, brother, Mike and sister, Sharon.
A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023 in Faith Lutheran Church, 1305 Blackhawk Blvd., South Beloit, IL, with Pastor JoAnna Patterson officiating. A visitation of remembrance will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.