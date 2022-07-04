Brodhead, WI - Brodhead - Laurie Ann Thrun, age 60, passed away while at home on July 3, 2022 after an extended illness.
Laurie was born on August 24, 1961 in Beloit, WI the daughter of McKinley and Donna (Real) Alf.
Laurie married Gordon Thrun on July 7, 1979 at the Brooklyn Lutheran Church. This Thursday they would have celebrated 43 years together.
Laurie worked for 18 years at Ogden Manufacturing in Albany and then another 19 years at Wolfe Appliance in Fitchburg, WI. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and playing with her three chihuahuas, Chico, Max and Milly. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandson, Landon.
Laurie is survived by her husband, Gordon; 2 daughters, Amy (Joel) Beutel and Jamie Thrun (William Paul); one grandson, Landon William Paul; her mother, Donna Alf; a brother, James (Connie) Alf and many other nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Laurie was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Alf; a nephew, Scott Alf; her father, McKinley Alf; a sister, Rhonda Alf and her beloved Chihuahuas, Jack and Jill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in her memory.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.