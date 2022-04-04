S, WI - Lauri Ann (Graycarek) Wier, 69, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born April 1, 1953, in Manitowoc, WI to Eugene and Joane (Rugowski) Graycarek. Lauri grew up in Whitelaw, WI and graduated from Valders High School in 1971.
Lauri married James Wier in 1972. The couple lived in Manitowoc for a few years and made Beloit their home for many. They were blessed with 2 sons, Tristan and Tyler. Lauri deeply loved her sons and devoted her life to care for Tyler, who had serious health issues, until his passing in 2001.
Lauri moved to Sturgeon Bay in 2003, obtained her CNA license and worked for the Dorchester Nursing Center in Sturgeon Bay. She also earned her license in cosmetology and worked as a hair stylist for several years.
Lauri was a strong and courageous woman. She overcame many obstacles with a positive and determined attitude. She loved her dogs, Amber especially. She also loved to cook, fish and go camping. Her passion was to landscape her yard and to decorate her home.
She is survived by her son Tristan Wier and his wife Lori of Algoma, granddaughter Aubrey; her parents Eugene and Joane of Sturgeon Bay; brother Chris and his wife Jeannie of Denmark, WI, and their children Cheryl and Steve; sister Gail Taddy and her husband John of Sturgeon Bay, and their children David and Daniel. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim and her son Tyler.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit, WI. Forbes Funeral Home is assisting the family. On line condolences may be offered at www.forbesfuneralhome.com
