April 4, 1937 - May 15, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Laurette M. (Kelly) O'Donnell, 83, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020 in her home. She was born April 4, 1937 in Kirkcaldy Fife, Scotland the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Snaddon) Kelly. Laurette was a graduate of Buckhaven High School, Methil Fife, Scotland. She came to the U.S.A. in 1959 and married Patrick O'Donnell on July 15, 1960 in Dubuque, IA.
Laurette was employed as a hostess for the Butterfly Club, Holiday Inn and Vince's Pizza. She enjoyed cooking, feeding everyone that came over, and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Laurette was intelligent, smart, funny, caring, outgoing and was the life of the party.
Survivors include her husband, Patrick O'Donnell; son, Kevin O'Donnell; daughter, Kimberly O'Donnell; grandchildren, Collin O'Donnell and Patrick Martnez; brother, Malcolm (Jenny) Kelly of Kenilworth England; sisters, Patsy Kelly Warrender of Kennoway Fife Scotland and Muriel Kelly Emmeron, of Falkland Scotland; numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Eddy Kelly.
A celebration of Laurette's life will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
